Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.02

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 4.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The SHIP stock price is -113.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 66.09% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the SHIP stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have moved 117.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have changed 14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.43% from the levels at last check today.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.96%, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 106.20% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 119.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.05 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.04 million and $19.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 254.50% for the current quarter and 128.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.20% over the past 5 years.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 1.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $2.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.