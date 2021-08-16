How Will Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Perform In Months To Come?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.29M, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The RMED stock price is -214.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.82 and 8.65% above the 52-week low of $2.85. The 3-month trading volume is 4.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Sporting -5.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the RMED stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares have moved -55.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) have changed -6.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -701.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -701.28% from the levels at last check today.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $990k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.99% with a share float percentage of 9.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 89101.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 38195.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.