How Will OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) Perform In Months To Come?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 2.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.12M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.39% during that session. The ONE stock price is -1021.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 18.03% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Sporting -7.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the ONE stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 29.33%. Year-to-date, OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares have moved -84.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) have changed -33.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.07 while the price target rests at a high of $16.02. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2526.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1878.69% from current levels.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.33%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $144.34 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $237.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2021. Year-ago sales stood $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.70% for the current quarter and 52.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -396.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.14%.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.17% with a share float percentage of 50.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneSmart International Education Group Limited having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 16.82 million shares worth more than $39.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 16.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.24 million and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $1.89 million while later fund manager owns 60385.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.