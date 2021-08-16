FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.41M, closed the recent trade at $5.78 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The RAIL stock price is -49.31% off its 52-week high price of $8.63 and 76.64% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

Sporting 10.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the RAIL stock price touched $5.78 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, FreightCar America Inc. shares have moved 116.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have changed -7.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.49% from the levels at last check today.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FreightCar America Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.29%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.40% and 80.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $49 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

RAIL Dividends

FreightCar America Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.67% with a share float percentage of 34.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FreightCar America Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $1.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Minerva Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.52 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.