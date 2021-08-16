Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -16.79% Fall

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.02M, closed the last trade at $3.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -16.79% during that session. The FRLN stock price is -499.1% off its 52-week high price of $19.89 and -5.42% below the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.97.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Sporting -16.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the FRLN stock price touched $3.32 or saw a rise of 32.24%. Year-to-date, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares have moved -81.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have changed -49.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 65250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -863.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -412.05% from current levels.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.05%, compared to 6.70% for the industry.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.84% with a share float percentage of 36.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eventide Asset Management LLC with over 2.49 million shares worth more than $30.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Eventide Asset Management LLC held 6.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 2.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.04 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Hartford Healthcare Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $15.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $5.21 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.