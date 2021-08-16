Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Gain 19.64%, Marking Win By Bears

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 18.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.30M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 19.64% during that session. The EVOK stock price is -338.06% off its 52-week high price of $5.87 and 22.39% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 246.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

Sporting 19.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the EVOK stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 15.19%. Year-to-date, Evoke Pharma Inc. shares have moved -48.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -571.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -571.64% from current levels.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.59% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4,421.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $270k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -61.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

EVOK Dividends

Evoke Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.05% with a share float percentage of 14.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoke Pharma Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.43 million shares worth more than $2.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 million and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $1.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.