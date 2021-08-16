Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Forecast To Gain 48.25% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25B, closed the recent trade at $10.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -3.50% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -181.45% off its 52-week high price of $29.13 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $9.20. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Sporting -3.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the BFLY stock price touched $10.35 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network Inc. shares have moved -45.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) have changed 0.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.24% from the levels at last check today.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Butterfly Network Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.81%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.38% with a share float percentage of 60.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Butterfly Network Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 10.72 million shares worth more than $155.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Fosun International Ltd held 6.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.53 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 7.89 million shares of worth $114.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.05 million shares of worth $51.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.