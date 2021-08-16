Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Shares Are Up 10.84% YTD

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23B, closed the recent trade at $5.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -73.87% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Sporting -1.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the AMRN stock price touched $5.32 or saw a rise of 8.28%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved 10.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed 32.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.02% from the levels at last check today.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corporation plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -142.86%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.76 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 28.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.90%.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.12% with a share float percentage of 37.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corporation plc having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 26.45 million shares worth more than $164.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eversept Partners, LP, with the holding of over 16.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.93 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $14.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.87 million shares of worth $14.6 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.