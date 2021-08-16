-5.56% Fall Drives 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The YQ stock price is -2246.08% off its 52-week high price of $23.93 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $1.02. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.1.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the YQ stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 19.69%. Year-to-date, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -91.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) have changed -58.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.37 while the price target rests at a high of $19.37. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1799.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -916.67% from the levels at last check today.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.40%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,190.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $644.31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $721.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -167.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.35%.

YQ Dividends

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.88% with a share float percentage of 10.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 6.02 million shares worth more than $43.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Galileo (PTC) Ltd held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.81 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and BlackRock Global Impact Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 70600.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 67068.0 shares of worth $0.44 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.