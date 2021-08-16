23andMe Holding Co. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22B, closed the last trade at $7.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -4.16% during that session. The ME stock price is -138.95% off its 52-week high price of $18.16 and -1.58% below the 52-week low of $7.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) trade information

Sporting -4.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the ME stock price touched $7.60 or saw a rise of 20.67%. Year-to-date, 23andMe Holding Co. shares have moved -33.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) have changed -24.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.21% from current levels.

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.95% over the past 6 months.

ME Dividends

23andMe Holding Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.60% with a share float percentage of 32.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 23andMe Holding Co. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company.