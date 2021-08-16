-11.10% Fall Drives China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.01M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -11.10% during that session. The CXDC stock price is -98.53% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) trade information

Sporting -11.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/13/21 when the CXDC stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 39.82%. Year-to-date, China XD Plastics Company Limited shares have moved -31.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) have changed 32.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 60040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -929.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -929.41% from current levels.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.30% over the past 5 years.

CXDC Dividends

China XD Plastics Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.14% with a share float percentage of 49.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China XD Plastics Company Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 16.0 million shares worth more than $17.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 22.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JBF Capital, Inc., with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 100000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.