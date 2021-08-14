Year-To-Date, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Price Has Increase 48.20%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the URBN share is $42.10, that puts it down -10.96 from that peak though still a striking 52.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. URBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $37.94 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by 0.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.97%. The short interest in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 4.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.93, which implies an increase of 9.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, URBN is trading at a discount of -31.79% off the target high and 7.75% off the low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Urban Outfitters Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares have gone up 22.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26,000.00% against 42.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.00% this quarter and then drop -9.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.90%. While earnings are projected to return -99.20% in 2021.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Urban Outfitters Inc. insiders own 38.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.88%, with the float percentage being 116.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 8.95% of all shares), a total value of $327.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.33 million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $235.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $72.23 million.