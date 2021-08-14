Why Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.05% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the FRSX share is $12.14, that puts it down -265.66 from that peak though still a striking 75.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $213.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) registered a -4.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.05% in intraday trading to $3.32 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.79%, and it has moved by -3.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.44%. The short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 65.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, FRSX is trading at a discount of -291.57% off the target high and -95.78% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -328.60% in 2021.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.32%, with the float percentage being 1.32%. Psagot Investment House Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.82 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10837.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73583.0 market value.