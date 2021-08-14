What Should You Do With Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.05% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the PANL share is $5.39, that puts it down -14.68 from that peak though still a striking 55.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $214.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 470.08K shares over the past three months.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PANL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) registered a -5.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.05% in intraday trading to $4.70 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.47%, and it has moved by 3.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.06%. The short interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.35, which implies an increase of 12.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.20 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, PANL is trading at a discount of -38.3% off the target high and 10.64% off the low.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares have gone up 45.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 184.62% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.9 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2021.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. insiders own 43.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.90%, with the float percentage being 72.49%. Rockland Trust Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.68 million shares (or 21.21% of all shares), a total value of $30.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.