We Just Learned Something New! After Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN)’s -8.41% Loss This Week

During the last session, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.03% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the HDSN share is $4.10, that puts it down -44.88 from that peak though still a striking 65.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $125.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 525.36K shares over the past three months.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HDSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) registered a -5.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.03% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.41%, and it has moved by -19.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.83%. The short interest in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 43.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, HDSN is trading at a discount of -76.68% off the target high and -76.68% off the low.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudson Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares have gone up 59.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.00% against 34.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.07 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.92 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.68 million and $41.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 22.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.50%. While earnings are projected to return 80.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Technologies Inc. insiders own 19.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.47%, with the float percentage being 42.97%. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 9.80% of all shares), a total value of $6.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.68 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.