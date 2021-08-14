Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Fell -576.82%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the VKTX share is $10.09, that puts it down -70.73 from that peak though still a striking 16.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $464.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 883.80K shares over the past three months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VKTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $5.91 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.43%, and it has moved by 1.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.51%. The short interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 10.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.10, which implies an increase of 70.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, VKTX is trading at a discount of -576.82% off the target high and -103.05% off the low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viking Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares have gone down -29.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.80% this quarter and then drop -61.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return -51.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Viking Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.03%, with the float percentage being 60.11%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $48.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.78 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $17.87 million.