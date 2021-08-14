The Time Is Right To Purchase Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE)

During the last session, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ATHE share is $3.58, that puts it down -165.19 from that peak though still a striking 19.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $57.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.64 million shares over the past three months.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.93%, and it has moved by -10.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.85%. The short interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 66.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ATHE is trading at a discount of -196.3% off the target high and -196.3% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 25.00% in 2021.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Alterity Therapeutics Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.28%, with the float percentage being 3.28%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 1.81% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12128.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $17464.0.