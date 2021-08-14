Should Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Revive After A -48.71% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the SGRY share is $69.58, that puts it down -48.71 from that peak though still a striking 62.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 376.01K shares over the past three months.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SGRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $46.79 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.03%, and it has moved by -20.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.31%. The short interest in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.83, which implies an increase of 28.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, SGRY is trading at a discount of -66.7% off the target high and -9.0% off the low.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surgery Partners Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) shares have gone up 28.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.10% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.30% this quarter and then jump 88.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $538.3 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $564.54 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -39.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.70% per annum.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Surgery Partners Inc. insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.99%, with the float percentage being 88.48%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.46 million shares (or 44.17% of all shares), a total value of $767.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $107.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and ClearBridge Select Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $37.25 million.