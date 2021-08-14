Should AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Revive After A -20.09% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AFCG share is $25.05, that puts it down -20.09 from that peak though still a striking 5.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.75. The company’s market capitalization is $278.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 153.51K shares over the past three months.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) trade information

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $20.86 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by 0.38% in 30 days. The short interest in AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is 9550.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.70, which implies an increase of 21.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, AFCG is trading at a discount of -39.02% off the target high and -5.47% off the low.

AFCG Dividends

AFC Gamma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AFC Gamma Inc. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)’s Major holders

AFC Gamma Inc. insiders own 36.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.19%, with the float percentage being 70.05%. UBS O’Connor LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 7.33% of all shares), a total value of $20.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $5.76 million.