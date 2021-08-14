Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) Inclined 26.39% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TYHT share is $19.40, that puts it down -216.48 from that peak though still a striking 65.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $42.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 696.01K shares over the past three months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.16% in intraday trading to $6.13 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.14%, and it has moved by 26.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.73%. The short interest in Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -804.90% in 2021.

TYHT Dividends

Shineco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc. insiders own 17.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.36%, with the float percentage being 2.87%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16959.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $69362.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shineco Inc. (TYHT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3572.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28361.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 551.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2253.0.