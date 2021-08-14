Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT): With The Stock Up 18.31 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $79.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the SRPT share is $181.83, that puts it down -127.46 from that peak though still a striking 18.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.30. The company’s market capitalization is $6.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SRPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.3.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $79.94 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by 16.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.72%. The short interest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is 6.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $119.53, which implies an increase of 33.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $198.00 respectively. As a result, SRPT is trading at a discount of -147.69% off the target high and 6.18% off the low.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares have gone down -12.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.50% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.60% this quarter and then jump 32.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.53 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.65 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $137.36 million and $137.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.30% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.40%. While earnings are projected to return 26.80% in 2021.

SRPT Dividends

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.60%, with the float percentage being 87.82%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 552 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 10.06% of all shares), a total value of $598.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $549.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $327.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $158.26 million.