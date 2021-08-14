Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Rose 71.64% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 164.42% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.89% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the SALM share is $3.94, that puts it down -43.27 from that peak though still a striking 71.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $72.93M, and the average trade volume was 284.89K shares over the past three months.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SALM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) registered a 10.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.89% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.57%, and it has moved by 15.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.38, which implies an increase of 37.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, SALM is trading at a discount of -63.64% off the target high and -54.55% off the low.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Salem Media Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) shares have gone down -11.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.57% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 144.40% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.23 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.30%. While earnings are projected to return -92.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Salem Media Group Inc. insiders own 47.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.58%, with the float percentage being 31.52%. Verdad Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 1.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.