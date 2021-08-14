Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR):The Stock Was Down -2.04 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.15% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the REFR share is $5.66, that puts it down -188.78 from that peak though still a striking -2.04% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $65.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.33K shares over the past three months.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) trade information

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) registered a -15.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.15% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.67%, and it has moved by -8.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.10%. The short interest in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 34.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, REFR is trading at a discount of -53.06% off the target high and -53.06% off the low.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $371k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 41.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

REFR Dividends

Research Frontiers Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Major holders

Research Frontiers Incorporated insiders own 14.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.05%, with the float percentage being 21.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 million shares (or 6.43% of all shares), a total value of $5.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 million.