Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Fell -92.18%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.91% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $24.34, that puts it down -61.3 from that peak though still a striking 77.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. ORGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) registered a -4.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.91% in intraday trading to $15.09 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by -4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 270.76%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 2.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.75, which implies an increase of 43.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of -92.18% off the target high and -65.67% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares have gone up 18.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 131.25% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 240.00% this quarter and then drop -68.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.3 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.5 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.96 million and $71.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.60% and then jump by 53.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 199.90%. While earnings are projected to return 136.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.46% per annum.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 54.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.10%, with the float percentage being 90.78%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.52 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $41.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 million shares, is of Prosight Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $5.57 million.