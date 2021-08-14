Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Stock Jumped 6.25% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the OPCH share is $22.69, that puts it down -6.83 from that peak though still a striking 50.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.52. The company’s market capitalization is $3.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OPCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $21.24 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.76%, and it has moved by 6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.47%. The short interest in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is 2.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.31, which implies an increase of 19.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.50 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, OPCH is trading at a discount of -36.53% off the target high and -10.64% off the low.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Option Care Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) shares have gone up 9.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,475.00% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 325.00% this quarter and then jump 1,300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $784.19 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $826.46 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $740.85 million and $720.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.90% and then jump by 14.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.00%. While earnings are projected to return 90.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

Option Care Health Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.72%, with the float percentage being 80.75%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $98.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $36.58 million.