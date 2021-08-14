One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)

During the last session, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the TENB share is $58.45, that puts it down -36.5 from that peak though still a striking 22.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.20. The company’s market capitalization is $4.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TENB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $42.82 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by 7.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.05%. The short interest in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is 2.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.08, which implies an increase of 28.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, TENB is trading at a discount of -56.47% off the target high and -12.1% off the low.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenable Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) shares have gone down -5.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.37% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.45 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.32 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.70%. While earnings are projected to return 59.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

TENB Dividends

Tenable Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Tenable Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.88%, with the float percentage being 99.11%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.14 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $366.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.52 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $308.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $80.89 million.