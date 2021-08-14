Now Is The Time To Buy DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP)

During the last session, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the DCP share is $32.30, that puts it down -19.19 from that peak though still a striking 64.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.62. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 605.68K shares over the past three months.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.24% in intraday trading to $27.10 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.19%, and it has moved by -3.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.00%. The short interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is 4.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.46, which implies an increase of 16.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DCP is trading at a discount of -54.98% off the target high and -3.32% off the low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DCP Midstream LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares have gone up 28.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.14% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 260.00% this quarter and then jump 32.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.46 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.64 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.27 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 93.10% and then jump by 12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50%. While earnings are projected to return -67.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.60% per annum.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DCP Midstream LP is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.18%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream LP insiders own 56.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.12%, with the float percentage being 74.57%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.06 million shares (or 5.79% of all shares), a total value of $261.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.2 million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $199.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 11.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $49.47 million.