Now Is The Time To Buy Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS)

During the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AEZS share is $3.62, that puts it down -424.64 from that peak though still a striking 57.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $84.28M, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.39%, and it has moved by -6.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 84.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, AEZS is trading at a discount of -552.17% off the target high and -552.17% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.10%. While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2021.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.01%, with the float percentage being 4.01%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $0.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 53097.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46943.0 market value.