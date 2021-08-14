Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) Fall -60.56% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.83% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NVCN share is $2.66, that puts it down -216.67 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $72.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 787.22K shares over the past three months.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NVCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) registered a 3.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.22%, and it has moved by 1.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.64%. The short interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 83.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NVCN is trading at a discount of -495.24% off the target high and -495.24% off the low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neovasc Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) shares have gone down -60.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -109.30% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $870k by the end of Mar 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.76 million and $1.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.00% and then drop by -41.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.10% in 2021.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Neovasc Inc. insiders own 20.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.50%, with the float percentage being 17.05%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 21359.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19436.0 market value.