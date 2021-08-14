MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)’s Stock Is Up 89.39% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $377.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $4.99. The 52-week high for the MDB share is $428.96, that puts it down -13.55 from that peak though still a striking 48.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $195.99. The company’s market capitalization is $24.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 746.38K shares over the past three months.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MDB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $377.78 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.16%, and it has moved by 12.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.39%. The short interest in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is 5.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $389.54, which implies an increase of 3.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $450.00 respectively. As a result, MDB is trading at a discount of -19.12% off the target high and 20.59% off the low.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MongoDB Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares have gone down -10.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.31% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -77.30% this quarter and then drop -22.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.84 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $198.16 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.70%. While earnings are projected to return -44.20% in 2021.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 31 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders own 6.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.58%, with the float percentage being 92.42%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 665 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.46 million shares (or 12.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.65 million, or about 4.26% of the stock, which is worth about $708.3 million.