LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.08% or -$1.45. The 52-week high for the RAMP share is $87.38, that puts it down -91.75 from that peak though still a striking 15.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 904.25K shares over the past three months.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RAMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) registered a -3.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.08% in intraday trading to $45.57 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.00%, and it has moved by 14.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.89%. The short interest in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is 2.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.50, which implies an increase of 35.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, RAMP is trading at a discount of -108.47% off the target high and 14.42% off the low.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) shares have gone down -35.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.91% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.03 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.74 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.00%. While earnings are projected to return 26.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.50% per annum.

RAMP Dividends

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Major holders

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.93%, with the float percentage being 101.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.31 million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $534.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $439.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $93.76 million.