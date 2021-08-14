LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the LPSN share is $72.23, that puts it down -15.31 from that peak though still a striking 27.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.28. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 550.67K shares over the past three months.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LPSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $62.64 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.38%, and it has moved by 12.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.80%. The short interest in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 10.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.07, which implies an increase of 15.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, LPSN is trading at a discount of -35.7% off the target high and 4.21% off the low.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LivePerson Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) shares have gone down -12.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.44% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,200.00% this quarter and then drop -237.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.26 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.92 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.6 million and $94.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.60% and then jump by 24.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.40%. While earnings are projected to return -6.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

LivePerson Inc. insiders own 6.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.97%, with the float percentage being 109.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 377 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.22 million shares (or 14.82% of all shares), a total value of $538.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $354.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $228.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $110.98 million.