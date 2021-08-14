Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Investing Potential Is $58.91

During the last session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the LSCC share is $61.61, that puts it down -4.58 from that peak though still a striking 55.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.14. The company’s market capitalization is $7.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.26K shares over the past three months.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LSCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $58.91 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by 14.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.29%. The short interest in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is 5.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.30, which implies an increase of 3.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, LSCC is trading at a discount of -15.43% off the target high and 15.12% off the low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares have gone up 21.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.78% against 33.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.19 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.21 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.02 million and $100.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.20% and then jump by 20.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 5.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.40%, with the float percentage being 101.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.1 million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $634.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $594.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $197.59 million.