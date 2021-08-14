Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) At $19.78 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KRG share is $23.14, that puts it down -16.99 from that peak though still a striking 49.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 652.33K shares over the past three months.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $19.78 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.28%, and it has moved by -6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.51%. The short interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is 3.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.81, which implies an increase of 16.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, KRG is trading at a discount of -26.39% off the target high and -6.17% off the low.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kite Realty Group Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) shares have gone up 9.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.33% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.25 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.8 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $63.3 million and $65.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50%. While earnings are projected to return 152.60% in 2021.

KRG Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kite Realty Group Trust is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.84%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s Major holders

Kite Realty Group Trust insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.37%, with the float percentage being 101.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.29 million shares (or 18.09% of all shares), a total value of $294.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $260.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 million, or about 4.92% of the stock, which is worth about $80.25 million.