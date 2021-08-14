Is Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) Still A Buy After sinking -0.90% Last Week?

During the last session, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SQNS share is $9.57, that puts it down -74.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.87. The company’s market capitalization is $204.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 148.93K shares over the past three months.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SQNS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $5.50 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.90%, and it has moved by -2.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.83%. The short interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is 1.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.30, which implies an increase of 51.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.50 respectively. As a result, SQNS is trading at a discount of -200.0% off the target high and -27.27% off the low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sequans Communications S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares have gone down -32.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.44% against 33.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.30% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.56 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.98 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.23 million and $14.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.90% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.90%. While earnings are projected to return -25.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.35% per annum.

SQNS Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Sequans Communications S.A. insiders own 3.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.53%, with the float percentage being 43.23%. Bpifrance SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $19.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares are Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31800.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.