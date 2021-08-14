Is Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SIC share is $14.31, that puts it down -0.56 from that peak though still a striking 62.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $352.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 274.71K shares over the past three months.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) trade information

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $14.23 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.25%, and it has moved by 44.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 143.25%. The short interest in Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) is 46320.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 1.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, SIC is trading at a discount of -1.9% off the target high and -1.9% off the low.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Select Interior Concepts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) shares have gone up 45.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 230.77% against 36.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 153.80% this quarter and then jump 1,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $164 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -241.60% in 2021.

SIC Dividends

Select Interior Concepts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s Major holders

Select Interior Concepts Inc. insiders own 19.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.66%, with the float percentage being 70.04%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 12.72% of all shares), a total value of $23.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of American Financial Group Inc.’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.27 million.