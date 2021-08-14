Is Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.35% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GLBS share is $15.60, that puts it down -451.24 from that peak though still a striking 6.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $30.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 945.96K shares over the past three months.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a -0.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.35% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by -10.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.33%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 52.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of -112.01% off the target high and -112.01% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.44%. While earnings are projected to return 97.90% in 2021.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 23 and September 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Globus Maritime Limited insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.72%, with the float percentage being 3.79%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62715.0 shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35715.0 shares, is of Gsa Capital Partners Llp’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9253.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39972.0 market value.