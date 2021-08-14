Is Fluent Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FLNT) -8.10% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.81% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the FLNT share is $8.50, that puts it down -274.45 from that peak though still a striking 3.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $178.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.09K shares over the past three months.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) registered a -5.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.81% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.10%, and it has moved by -7.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.42%. The short interest in Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) is 2.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluent Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluent Inc. (FLNT) shares have gone down -67.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.32 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.24 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 226.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

FLNT Dividends

Fluent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Fluent Inc. insiders own 48.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.79%, with the float percentage being 57.35%. JB Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 5.50% of all shares), a total value of $17.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluent Inc. (FLNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.87 million.