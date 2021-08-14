Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX)

During the last session, Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the TX share is $56.86, that puts it down -1.25 from that peak though still a striking 70.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.48. The company’s market capitalization is $10.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 857.56K shares over the past three months.

Ternium S.A. (TX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) trade information

Ternium S.A. (TX) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $56.16 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.46%, and it has moved by 26.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 232.50%. The short interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.04, which implies a decrease of -7.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, TX is trading at a discount of -15.74% off the target high and 34.12% off the low.

Ternium S.A. (TX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ternium S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ternium S.A. (TX) shares have gone up 91.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 425.83% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,395.50% this quarter and then jump 297.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.79 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.85 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.75 billion and $2.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 116.90% and then jump by 90.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 149.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.17% per annum.

TX Dividends

Ternium S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ternium S.A. is 2.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s Major holders

Ternium S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.09%, with the float percentage being 21.09%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 2.86% of all shares), a total value of $222.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $179.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ternium S.A. (TX) shares are Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $18.57 million.