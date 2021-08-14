Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS): With The Stock Up 7.58 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.03% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the IFS share is $35.96, that puts it down -88.08 from that peak though still a striking 7.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 92.72K shares over the past three months.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. IFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) trade information

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) registered a 4.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.03% in intraday trading to $19.12 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.08%, and it has moved by -18.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.08%. The short interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) is 68240.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.50, which implies an increase of 41.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, IFS is trading at a discount of -114.44% off the target high and -41.21% off the low.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) shares have gone down -43.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.48% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 159.50% this quarter and then drop -1.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $315 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $310.25 million and $319 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.10% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70%. While earnings are projected to return -74.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.40% per annum.

IFS Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is 0.77, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s Major holders

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. insiders own 53.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.85%, with the float percentage being 60.19%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 1.87% of all shares), a total value of $64.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.69 million shares, is of CI Investments Inc.’s that is approximately 1.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) shares are Fidelity International Small Cap Fund and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity International Small Cap Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 million.