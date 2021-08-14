INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) Is Down -24.98% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the INMB share is $29.99, that puts it down -80.88 from that peak though still a striking 56.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.28. The company’s market capitalization is $276.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.24K shares over the past three months.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. INMB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $16.58 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.74%, and it has moved by -24.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.87%. The short interest in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.25, which implies an increase of 46.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, INMB is trading at a discount of -153.32% off the target high and -56.82% off the low.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that INmune Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) shares have gone down -17.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.32% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -70.00% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6,445.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $720k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -35.00% in 2021.

INMB Dividends

INmune Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Major holders

INmune Bio Inc. insiders own 40.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.56%, with the float percentage being 22.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 2.10% of all shares), a total value of $3.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52329.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.9 million.