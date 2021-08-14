If All Goes Well, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Could Shrink By -26.11% Or More

During the last session, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the ATEN share is $13.59, that puts it down -0.82 from that peak though still a striking 54.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 630.23K shares over the past three months.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ATEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $13.48 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.89%, and it has moved by 22.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.11%. The short interest in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is 2.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.33, which implies an increase of 17.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ATEN is trading at a discount of -26.11% off the target high and -18.69% off the low.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that A10 Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shares have gone up 43.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 14.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.49 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.1 million and $56.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.50%. While earnings are projected to return 195.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ATEN Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

A10 Networks Inc. insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.84%, with the float percentage being 91.18%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 12.36% of all shares), a total value of $91.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.69 million shares, is of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 2.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $15.67 million.