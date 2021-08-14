Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Declined -14.73% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the HTHT share is $64.53, that puts it down -46.89 from that peak though still a striking 12.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.49. The company’s market capitalization is $13.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HTHT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $43.93 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.20%, and it has moved by -14.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.65%. The short interest in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is 15.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $403.76, which implies an increase of 89.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270.55 and $486.95 respectively. As a result, HTHT is trading at a discount of -1008.47% off the target high and -515.87% off the low.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Huazhu Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares have gone down -29.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.78% against 49.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 160.00% this quarter and then jump 416.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $581.08 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $705.73 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $294.14 million and $489.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 97.60% and then jump by 44.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.57%. While earnings are projected to return -228.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.56% per annum.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 13 and September 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Huazhu Group Limited insiders own 4.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.91%, with the float percentage being 52.50%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.65 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $2.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.37 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $843.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 31.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $211.0 million.