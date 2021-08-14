How Will Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Look After It Drops -23.79% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $104.11, that puts it down -23.79 from that peak though still a striking 48.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.29. The company’s market capitalization is $6.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.64K shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FOUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.51% in intraday trading to $84.10 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.42%, and it has moved by -8.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.02%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 6.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.1 day(s) to cover.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift4 Payments Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares have gone up 3.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 177.50% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.24 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $367.33 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $141.8 million and $214.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 105.40% and then jump by 71.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 69.30% in 2021.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.86%, with the float percentage being 102.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.26 million shares (or 7.55% of all shares), a total value of $267.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.88 million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $236.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $88.16 million.