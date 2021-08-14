How The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 19.13% YTD?

During the last session, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the CAKE share is $65.81, that puts it down -49.06 from that peak though still a striking 43.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. CAKE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) trade information

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.96% in intraday trading to $44.15 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by -13.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.52%. The short interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is 5.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.40, which implies an increase of 23.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, CAKE is trading at a discount of -58.55% off the target high and -1.93% off the low.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) shares have gone down -11.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 271.81% against 31.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 182.80% this quarter and then jump 293.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $742.58 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $734.92 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $305.59 million and $517.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 143.00% and then jump by 42.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -321.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.00% per annum.

CAKE Dividends

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s Major holders

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated insiders own 7.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.27%, with the float percentage being 93.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 16.01% of all shares), a total value of $436.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $252.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $67.95 million.