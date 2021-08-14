Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) Has Been Falling -67.20% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.29% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the HMLP share is $18.17, that puts it down -287.42 from that peak though still a striking -3.41% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.85. The company’s market capitalization is $160.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.25K shares over the past three months.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. HMLP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) trade information

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) registered a -4.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.29% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.20%, and it has moved by -73.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.21%. The short interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 53.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, HMLP is trading at a discount of -326.44% off the target high and -6.61% off the low.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hoegh LNG Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares have gone down -69.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.64% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.00% this quarter and then drop -18.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.11 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.33 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.44 million and $35.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then drop by -0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50%. While earnings are projected to return 24.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.80% per annum.

HMLP Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 37.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.39%.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s Major holders

Hoegh LNG Partners LP insiders own 47.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.59%, with the float percentage being 37.14%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.11 million shares (or 6.32% of all shares), a total value of $30.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) shares are Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $10.7 million.