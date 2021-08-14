Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Rose 51.99% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 0.84%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.38% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the GES share is $31.12, that puts it down -36.43 from that peak though still a striking 51.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 783.95K shares over the past three months.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Guess’ Inc. (GES) registered a -1.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.38% in intraday trading to $22.81 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.39%, and it has moved by -1.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.07%. The short interest in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is 5.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.50, which implies an increase of 33.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, GES is trading at a discount of -66.59% off the target high and -31.52% off the low.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guess’ Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guess’ Inc. (GES) shares have gone down -5.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3,500.00% against 37.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7,100.00% this quarter and then drop -36.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $648.6 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $606.73 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.10%. While earnings are projected to return -195.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.40% per annum.

GES Dividends

Guess’ Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 31 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Guess’ Inc. is 0.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.44%.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Guess’ Inc. insiders own 40.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.57%, with the float percentage being 111.58%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.83 million shares (or 12.06% of all shares), a total value of $184.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $150.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guess’ Inc. (GES) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 5.93% of the stock, which is worth about $89.41 million.