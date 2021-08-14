Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GSV share is $0.98, that puts it down -96.0 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $231.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 752.67K shares over the past three months.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.06%, and it has moved by -10.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.31%. The short interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.26, which implies an increase of 60.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.95 and $1.80 respectively. As a result, GSV is trading at a discount of -260.0% off the target high and -90.0% off the low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Standard Ventures Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares have gone down -40.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 6.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -0.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders own 7.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.91%, with the float percentage being 59.27%. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.08 million shares (or 9.81% of all shares), a total value of $20.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.0 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 25.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.99 million, or about 4.19% of the stock, which is worth about $9.14 million.