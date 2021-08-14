Given A -51.61% Drop From High, Can Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the COLL share is $26.91, that puts it down -51.61 from that peak though still a striking 2.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.24. The company’s market capitalization is $756.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 284.30K shares over the past three months.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COLL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) trade information

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $17.75 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.58%, and it has moved by -24.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.95%. The short interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is 4.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 34.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, COLL is trading at a discount of -102.82% off the target high and 54.93% off the low.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) shares have gone down -28.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.26% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.50% this quarter and then jump 31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.55 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.68 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 212.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.55% per annum.

COLL Dividends

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s Major holders

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.46%, with the float percentage being 112.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 16.70% of all shares), a total value of $139.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.08 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 11.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $96.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 4.44% of the stock, which is worth about $37.06 million.