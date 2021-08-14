Following Its 52-Week Low, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR)’S Share Price Rose 87.86% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 177.98%

During the last session, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.45% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the SCR share is $45.00, that puts it down -35.54 from that peak though still a striking 87.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) registered a -1.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.45% in intraday trading to $33.20 this Friday, 08/13/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by 116.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 541.79%. The short interest in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.82, which implies an increase of 20.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.10 and $52.01 respectively. As a result, SCR is trading at a discount of -56.66% off the target high and 0.3% off the low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Score Media and Gaming Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) shares have gone down -20.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,812.50% against 24.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -300.40% in 2021.

SCR Dividends

Score Media and Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Score Media and Gaming Inc. insiders own 26.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.48%, with the float percentage being 31.93%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 2.85% of all shares), a total value of $40.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.89 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 1.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) shares are Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $7.49 million.